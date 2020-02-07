Dollar is mixed. Stocks lower. Yields lower. Gold up, but changes are modest.

The aftermath of the jobs report

If I were to characterize the changes after the US jobs report:
  • The dollar is lower. The USDJPY is trading down about 10 pips versus the USDJPY at the moment. The EURUSD is down -6 pips (dollar up). The GBPUSD is down about 6 pips
  • US stocks are lower. The e-minis were at 3342,. and is trading at 3334.5 currently
  • The 10 year yield is now down -3.8 basis points at 1.604%
  • Gold is up marginally. It currently is trading up $1.80 or 0.11% at $1568.50
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.70 (they are down about $0.50 earlier in the day)

The changes are modest and up and down in most markets.

