Dollar a little more mixed in European morning trade

Some mild changes in the dollar as risk keeps more defensive

The dollar is sitting a touch lower against the euro, pound and aussie but is holding slight gains against the franc and loonie so far on the session. Overall, the moves among major currencies are relatively minor and nothing to shout about.













However, buyers are finding it tough to firmly seal a break above daily resistance @ 0.7849.





The more defensive risk mood today hasn't quite translated much into FX just yet but we may get a taste of that when US traders enter the fray later.





European indices are all down over 2% so far today and US futures are also holding near the lows for the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.8% and Nasdaq futures down 1.3%.