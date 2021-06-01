Dollar a touch on the softer side for now

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

Dollar keeps mildly lower across the board to start the session

EUR/USD is trading near session highs at 1.2240 as buyers start to look back towards the May highs near 1.2266 in hopes for a stronger breakout:

EUR/USD
Adding to that is GBP/USD also keeping close to the 24 February high @ 1.4241 following the daily close above the 1.4200 level yesterday:

GBP/USD
Elsewhere, AUD/USD is back up to 0.7760 from 0.7740 following the RBA decision earlier while USD/CAD is also seen slipping to 1.2035 from 1.2050-60 levels earlier in the day.

The technicals are what is important here in my view and the ones in EUR/USD and GBP/USD are worth taking note in case it exacerbates the dollar's vulnerability after the decline seen yesterday to start the week.

