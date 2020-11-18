Dollar being stretched to key technical levels on the session

The dollar is approaching a technical crossroads now









Elsewhere, GBP/USD is close to retesting last week's highs near 1.3300 and we are also seeing commodity currencies advance against the greenback.











USD/CAD is back down near its 200-hour moving average @ 1.3069 while AUD/USD is up 0.3% to session highs of 0.7322 as buyers look towards last week's high of 0.7340. Meanwhile, NZD/USD is looking to secure a firm break above 0.6900 at 0.6927 now.









EUR/USD is climbing to a session high of 1.1890 on approach to the pivotal 1.1900 handle as the dollar weakens further on the session.