Dollar being stretched to key technical levels on the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eur

The dollar is approaching a technical crossroads now

EUR/USD is climbing to a session high of 1.1890 on approach to the pivotal 1.1900 handle as the dollar weakens further on the session.


Elsewhere, GBP/USD is close to retesting last week's highs near 1.3300 and we are also seeing commodity currencies advance against the greenback.


USD/CAD is back down near its 200-hour moving average @ 1.3069 while AUD/USD is up 0.3% to session highs of 0.7322 as buyers look towards last week's high of 0.7340. Meanwhile, NZD/USD is looking to secure a firm break above 0.6900 at 0.6927 now.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose