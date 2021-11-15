Dollar bulls take five to kick start the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

The dollar gains from last week is cooling off a little

It was partly the case on Friday already and we're seeing that extend to today with Treasuries also looking more bid as yields back away from the post-CPI highs as well.

The greenback is little changed across the board, but sitting slightly lower against the commodity currencies with USD/CAD building on the retreat from 1.2600 on Friday to 1.2525 currently while AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7355.

The latter is working its way back towards a test of its 100-day moving average @ 0.7365 and that will be a key technical level to eye to start the week:

AUD/USD D1 15-11
The near-term chart also shows the 200-hour moving average nearby @ 0.7376 so that might offer some added resistance as sellers look to keep the downside momentum going.

Elsewhere, the dollar isn't showing much poise with USD/JPY sticky around 113.90 while GBP/USD pared its early advance from 1.3440 to 1.3410-20 levels now.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is barely changed and still keeping near its lowest levels since July last year with little firm support seen on the charts:

EUR/USD D1 15-11

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose