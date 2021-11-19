Dollar catches a bid in European morning trade

Dollar runs higher across the board

There is no clear catalyst as it seems like we're still caught in ebb and flow of things, with the dollar resuming some upside push after a bit of a breather in the past two days.





EUR/USD is dragged down from around 1.1350 earlier in the day to 1.1312 now as sellers look to push the agenda and retest support @ 1.1290-00:









Meanwhile, USD/JPY has also risen to 114.50 from around 114.30 at the start of the session as buyers look to try and maintain some upside momentum going into the weekend.









A weekly close above the November 2017 high of 114.74 would be desirable and preferably a break above 115.00, so there is still work to be done on the part of buyers.





Elsewhere, cable has also slumped from 1.3490 to 1.3440 while the antipodeans are also easing against the greenback despite more positive risk sentiment.





AUD/USD is down from 0.7280 to 0.7260 with sellers looking to test trendline support @ 0.7250 with the week's lows also seen thereabouts.



