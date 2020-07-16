Dollar catches a light bid on the session

The greenback inches slightly higher across the board









The pair failed to hold a break above daily resistance @ 0.7032 yesterday and is falling back under 0.7000 towards a test of the key hourly moving averages again now.





The 100 and 200-hour MAs are seen nearby @ 0.6968-73 at the moment. Those will be the key near-term levels to watch in the sessions ahead.





Stay above that and the near-term bias remains more bullish, but break back below and the near-term bias will turn more bearish instead with sellers seizing control.





Other dollar pairs are also firming in favour of the greenback with EUR/USD now down to a low of 1.1386 and cable easing to a low of 1.2527 on the session.





This comes as US futures are hitting the lows for the day, with S&P 500 futures now down by a little over 0.8%. As such, the dollar is firming with AUD/USD falling to a low of 0.6976: