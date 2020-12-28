Dollar climbs to session highs through London fix

GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD trade to new lows vs the greenback





GBPUSD - The GBPUSD traded below its 200 and 100 hour MAs after an earlier test held support. The 200 hour MA comes in at 1.34732. The 100 hour MA comes in at 1.3468.

USDJPY: The USDJPY moved above the 50% retracement of the range since the Dec 1- high at 103.721 (that is a close risk level now). The 61.8% comes in at 103.922.There are swing levels around the level at 103.885 to 103. 938.

USDCAD: The USDCAD has broken above teh 100 hour MA at 1.28601 and looks to test the high from Friday Thursday's trading at 1.28767. A move above that level would increase the bullish bias. Now that the 100 hour MA has been rebroken, it is a close risk level for buyers.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD has fallen below the 200 and 100 hour MAs (green and blue lines) at 0.7576 and 0.7573 respectively. The swing low from Wednesday at 0.7542 is the next target.

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD fell below the 200 hour MA (green line in chart below) at 0.70974 and tested the 100 hour MA at 0.70856 currently. The price trades between those two MAs now. The 38.2% of the move up from last week's low is also at the 100 hour MA level. Move below would be more bearish technically.

The USD climbed to new session highs into the London fix (at 11 AM ET/1600 GMT). The GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD all traded to new session lows vs the greenback (the USD to new session highs vs those currencies).