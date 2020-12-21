Dollar continues to go from strength to strength so far on the session

The dollar continues to push higher in European morning trade





The greenback is posting fresh highs across multiple currency pairs as we see cable now take aim towards 1.3200 upon a break of the 1.3300 level earlier in the session.





It has been a torrid day for the pound as it is down by ~300 pips against the dollar amid the double whammy of negative virus news from the UK and Brexit talks still unresolved.





The 1.3200 handle is a key one to watch in the sessions ahead but upon a break there is little left before getting to the 11 December low of 1.3135 and then the 100-day moving average @ 1.3118 as well as the trendline support from July @ 1.3107.

Elsewhere, the dollar is also gaining to session highs against the aussie, kiwi, loonie and yen with AUD/USD nearing a test of 0.7500 while USD/CAD nears 1.2900.





USD/JPY has also managed to push above its 100-hour moving average and is now trading in between that and its 200-hour moving average of 103.44 and 103.78 respectively.



