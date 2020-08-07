Dollar continues to keep firmer on the day, all eyes on the US jobs report later

The dollar continues to lead gains in the major currencies space





EUR/USD is down to 1.1820-30 levels from around 1.1845 earlier while GBP/USD is down to levels just under 1.3100 from around 1.3110-20 earlier.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down but little changed over the past few hours at 0.7200-15.





Looking at the near-term charts for EUR/USD and GBP/USD:









EUR/USD is still keeping a more bullish near-term bias as price action is keeping above the key hourly moving averages @ 1.1798-16. The overnight low @ 1.1818 also offer some mild support for the time being as buyers fail to firmly crack above 1.1900 this week.





For GBP/USD, price action is starting to test the 100-hour MA @ 1.3099 but there is mild support from the Wednesday lows @ 1.3058-67 close to the 200-hour MA @ 1.3056. Those will be key levels to watch in case sellers search for a firm drop under 1.3100.





Overall, the dollar is keeping in firmer position to start the session but all eyes will be on the US jobs report later as to how trading sentiment will progress ahead of the weekend.





The greenback is holding near the highs for the day against the euro, pound and franc as we continue to navigate through the session but changes are rather minimal over the past few hours to say the least.