Dollar continues to keep weaker on the session

Fresh session highs for a couple of dollar pairs









The pair is contesting a break above its 200-hour moving average (blue line) and that is seeing buyers threatening to seize near-term control.





There is still some minor resistance from the highs yesterday closer to 1.2158 though before a minor swing region around 1.2172-78 comes into play.









Meanwhile, the kiwi is the best performer so far today as NZD/USD climbs by over 0.6% to 0.7217 after having seen buyers claim near-term control yesterday:









The highs last week closer to 0.7240 will be eyed next alongside the 61.8 retracement level of the recent swing lower at 0.7232, so that region will be the next key resistance area to watch towards the closing stages of the week for the pair.





Beyond that, the 0.7300 handle is still the key big picture target for buyers in order to establish any stronger bullish breakout moving forward.



