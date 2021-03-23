Dollar continues to move from strength to strength so far on the session

Dollar continues to keep higher across the board in European morning trade

The market is adopting a more risk averse tone as the dollar and yen are firming across the board in the major currencies space. USD/JPY may have fallen to 108.44 - its lowest level since 11 March - but the dollar is firming elsewhere.





NZD/USD has plunged further to fall by 1.7% to 0.7041 as the track towards 0.7000 continues, while AUD/USD has declined by 1% on the day now to 0.7666.





Adding to that, GBP/USD has fallen to a fresh low since 9 February @ 1.3768:









The pair is now threatening support @ 1.3776 and sellers are also looking to keep below a key trendline support stretching all the way back to late June last year.





A break there may yet put the focus back on the 100-day moving average (red line) if the dollar continues to keep this up ahead of month-end and quarter-end rebalancing.

As mentioned earlier here , Treasury yields may be keeping lower but this may not be one of those days that we see the dollar trail and stocks rally because of it. There is a whiff of risk aversion in the market and it is gathering pace ahead of US trading.



