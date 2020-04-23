Dollar eases slightly ahead of North American trading

The dollar continues to chop around on the day

Notably, the greenback is down to a session low against the yen, aussie and kiwi - as USD/JPY slips to a low of 107.48 and is testing yesterday's low at around 107.50.





AUD/USD has climbed back up to 0.6369 while NZD/USD is up to 0.6004 currently.





It has been a choppy session for the dollar as the risk mood remains more tepid in general. European stocks and US futures are trading near flat levels still for the most part, in anticipation of the US weekly jobless claims release later today.





Gold is also up by nearly 1% against the greenback, at around $1,729.50 now.



