Dollar eases slightly as Treasury yields retreat

Dollar loses some ground to start European morning trade





That is seeing the dollar slip as EUR/USD climbs from 1.1850 to 1.1875 while USD/JPY has also slumped from 109.20 earlier to 108.85 currently - down to session lows.









Of note, EUR/USD is keeping above its 200-day moving average (blue line) for now. However, buyers still have more convincing to do to suggest a turnaround.





As things stand, Treasury yields are on the retreat after touching above 1.60% yesterday but the mood remains more tentative and will likely stay that way ahead of the FOMC meeting next week; though the market reaction may be showing some expectation that the Fed will be taking up some action (verbal or otherwise) to curb the rise in yields.









The greenback is pushed a little lower across the board as we see Treasury yields retreat on the day, with 10-year yields down by nearly 5 bps to 1.542%.