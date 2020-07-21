Dollar eases to start the session as risk mood keeps more upbeat
Technical Analysis
The dollar is dragged lower across the board in European morning trade
Cable is back above the 1.2700 level to post a high of 1.2715 while we are seeing AUD/USD also hit a session high of 0.7053 currently. Meanwhile, EUR/USD has cut its losses fro 1.1420-30 levels earlier to 1.1460 at the moment.
Of note, cable is now challenging to push above its 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.2704 and a break above that will see buyers establish more control in the pair. Further resistance is then seen closer to 1.2800 thereafter.
Elsewhere, USD/CAD is also making a notable move on the day:
Price action is moving back below 1.3500 and more noticeably, below its 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.3512. That has been a level that has limited the downside over the last few weeks and a drop there could allow sellers to push towards the June low @ 1.3316.
The key focus right now is all about risk sentiment, especially with US equities having posted a solid start to the new week and the S&P 500 breaking above its own key resistance region at around 3,233 to 3,235 in overnight trading:
US futures are continuing to keep higher by ~0.5% as well and that alongside the more positive mood in European equities are pressuring the dollar to start the session.