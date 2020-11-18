Dollar eases to the lows for the day to start the session

The dollar is trading weaker once again despite the more cautious risk tone

EUR/USD is trading to a session high of 1.1884 with the dollar seen weakening across the board as we get European morning trade underway.





The pair is once again looking towards testing the 1.1900 level as buyers keep more near-term control but we will see if they have the appetite to crack that in the session ahead.





Elsewhere, GBP/USD is also trading to a fresh one-week high near 1.3280:









Last week's high near 1.3300 will be the key resistance level to watch if buyers are to try and extend any further upside momentum in the pair towards 1.3400 potentially.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also off earlier lows near the confluence of its key hourly moving averages close to 0.7280 to keep just above 0.7300 currently.





USD/JPY is also easing further towards 103.88 as equities keep softer alongside weaker Treasury yields to kick start the session.





Despite the more cautious risk tone, the dollar is once again on the back foot in trading today. Is this the market delivering the verdict that the greenback is likely not going to find reprieve considering the US virus situation and lack of stimulus aid?





But on the flip side, a risk-on rally would not be supportive of the dollar either so it is tough to find something to argue in favour of the greenback at the moment.





That said, some of the key technical levels are still mostly intact so that is one thing that is keeping the dollar from capitulating for the time being at least.





I'd be closely watching EUR/USD and the 1.1900 handle in that regard.



