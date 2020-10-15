Dollar extends gains as risk-off mood deepens in European morning trade

The yen is also gaining some modest ground on the session as such









The DAX is now extending losses to 3%, with S&P 500 futures also seen down ~1% and Nasdaq futures down ~1.6%. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields have now fallen by 3 bps to 0.695% at the lows for the day as well.





For AUD/USD, price action is breaking through key support around 0.7094-03 and that opens the door to a slippery slope towards the 0.7000 handle potentially next.







As for GBP/USD, price action is now running into support from the 200-hour MA (blue line) and 50.0 retracement level of the jump higher yesterday.





Break below the former and the near-term bias switches back to being more bearish, and that could keep sellers poised to try and chase a further push towards 1.2900 again.





Another key pair to watch in the currencies space is AUD/JPY, often regarded as one of the key risk barometers in the market.





As noted earlier, the pair is extending a drop below its 100-day moving average @ 75.45 and is now down by over 1% to 74.45 with little in the way of a drop towards 74.00. That is sort of helping to keep risk pressured to the downside as well on the session.





AUD/USD is now down by over 1% on the day, falling to a low of 0.7077 as we see bids go into the dollar and yen amid the risk-off mood in the market.