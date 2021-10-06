Dollar extends gains as risk slumps further on the session

The greenback flexes its muscles further on the day

EUR/USD is dragged down near the lows for the year once again, falling by nearly 0.3% to 1.1565 while GBP/USD is down 0.4% to 1.3574 currently, slipping just below its 200-hour moving average @ 1.3582.





The antipodeans are the worst-hit though with AUD/USD slumping by nearly 0.8% on the day currently as sellers seize back near-term control:













Elsewhere, NZD/USD is down 1% now on a drop below 0.6900 and that puts the focus back on the late September lows at 0.6860.







The latest shove higher in the dollar comes as risk sours further in the equities space. European indices are now down over 1% while S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% and Nasdaq futures down 0.9% with inflation fears biting at markets to start the session.

The 0.7200 level may offer some minor support but sellers are likely to keep poised to test the end-September lows at 0.7170 next before finding the next leg lower.