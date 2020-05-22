Dollar extends gains to start the session

The dollar and yen are continuing to benefit from the risk-off mood

The greenback is advancing further across the board amid the continued selloff in risk as we begin European morning trade. AUD/USD is down to a session low of 0.6516 now with the dollar also seen rising to session highs against the euro, pound, and loonie as well.





Notably, AUD/USD is continuing to keep a break under its 100-hour MA (red line) with the next key support being at the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 0.6500.





European stocks are pressured alongside US futures on Hong Kong-China tensions, with the Hang Seng index being down by over 5% adding to the worries so far today.





For AUD/USD, there is also some added support from the 100-day moving average at 0.6495. But break below the region of 0.6495-00 and sellers will seize back control.



