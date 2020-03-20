Dollar extends losses on the day

The greenback continues to fall across the board to start the session

The dollar is losing ground across the board as the rest of the major currencies bloc are trading to fresh highs for the day against the greenback.





EUR/USD has risen to 1.0790 currently and is looking to keep a break above the support-turned-resistance level of 1.0778 from the February low.





Meanwhile, the dollar is down by over 1% against the yen, down by 2.5% against the pound, and nearly 4% against the aussie with AUD/USD creeping closer towards 0.6000.





So far, in most dollar pairs, a lot of the near-term picture has yet to change as this continues to hint at more of a correction after the sharp moves this week.





In the case of EUR/USD, buyers still have more work to do to try and dig their way out of the hole. The 1.0800 level will pose the first challenge before the 23.6 retracement level @ 1.0852, with the 100-hour moving average still far away at 1.0962.



