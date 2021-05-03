Dollar extends lower. GBPUSD above MAs again. EURUSD runs above 100 day MA

USDJPY falls toward 100 hour MA





EURUSD: The EURUSD pushed back above its 100 day moving average and tested it 200 hour moving average of 1.20695. The high price just reached 1.2068.





The 38.2% of the run lower from late Thursday's high at 1.20569 and the 100 day MA at 1.20523 is now support as buyers take back more control.









GBPUSD: The GBPUSD extended above and away from its 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.38945 and 1.38995 respectively. The pair tests a swing area between 1.39241 and 1.39314.







USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved lower and currently test its 100 hour moving average at 108.941. The moving average is also within a swing area between 109.927 and 109.985.. A move below would open the door for further downside momentum







Yields have moved lower helping to push the dollar to the downward direction across the board.





The 10 yield is now trading at 1.585%, -4.1 basis points. The high yield for the day was up at 1.6527%. The 30 year yield is at 2.261%, down 3.5 basis points. The high yield for its reached 2.3246%.







Spot gold is moving higher with the lower yield/lower dollar. It is now up at $25.2 or 1.42% $1794.30. The high price just reach $1795.93.

The USD has taken a moved to the downside after the ISM data.