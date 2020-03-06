Dollar falls across the board as risk aversion deepens

The meltdown in Treasury yields continue

EUR/USD has climbed to its highest level since July last year as the dollar tumbles across the board to start the European morning. Price is now looking towards 1.1300 next after surpassing resistance at 1.1239 and 1.1250.





The greenback is struggling as we see Treasury yields continue their epic meltdown with 10-year yields falling below 0.80% (!) to a fresh record low of 0.795%.





In turn, USD/JPY has also fallen to 105.70 with the dollar losing ground against all other major currencies as well to start the day.



