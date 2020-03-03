Dollar falls after 50 basis point cut by the Fed

Stocks reverse losses





EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved up to retest the highs from yesterday at 1.1184 and stalled the price has backed off a bit (into the mid 1.1160s).



USDJPY: The USDJPY is sitting in the range after a small dip to new session lows. The price moved to 107.55. The lows from yesterday are down at 107.350 and 107.396. The price is moving higher (or slow to move lower) as "risk on" flows are helping that pair





GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is moving to a new session high and looks toward the falling 100 hour MA at 1.28417. The new high for the day reached 1.28235.





AUSUSD: The AUDUSD has moved to a new session high continuing the run after the RBA rate decision. The price is looking toward the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.66386. Earlier today, the price extended above its 200 hour MA at 0.65743 for the 1st time since Feb 17th.



USDCAD: THe USDCAD has moved lower to test the 200 hour MA at 1.32175 and bounced. The price is trading at 1.3337 currently.









The dollar is falling after the 50 BP cut by the Fed: