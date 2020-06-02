Dollar falls as the market leans more risk-on

EUR/USD climbs to fresh highs since 17 March

US futures have gotten another nudge higher alongside European stocks and that is pushing the dollar weaker across the board once again on the session.





EUR/USD is now trading to a high of 1.1171, its highest level since 17 March as the dollar slips across the board. AUD/USD is also back up to session highs of 0.6838 after having began the day in a more tepid mood around 0.6790 amid the RBA non-event earlier.









US futures have flipped earlier losses at the start of the session to 0.3% gains now, leading to the dollar to fall against most of the major currencies bloc.





For EUR/USD, price action is now challenging daily resistance from the late March highs at 1.1147-63 and also the 61.8 retracement level @ 1.1167.





Break above that and it paves the way for a move towards 1.1200 next with further resistance seen around the swing region near 1.1240 from the 16 March high.



