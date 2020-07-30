Dollar firms further on the session as risk aversion deepens

EUR/USD slips to a session low of 1.1731





The dollar is keeping firmer across the board as a result, with gold also seen slipping to a low of $1,945 - down 1% - and silver falling by close to 4% once again currently.





For the case of EUR/USD, it brings the focus back to the near-term chart:







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Buyers have seen the recent upside momentum stall around 1.1700 levels this week and the push lower today brings into question the near-term trendline support @ 1.1735 now. Just below that is the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.1721.





Those will be the key levels to watch in case the dollar starts to gather more momentum ahead of the weekend. The near-term chart in gold is also one to take note of with the 100-hour moving average seen at around $1,940.





Break below those levels and sellers will regain more near-term control by shifting the more bullish bias seen in both EUR/USD and gold now to being more neutral instead.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields continue to be a key spot to watch as well today as 10-year yields are falling further towards 0.55%. The low in April was 0.539% and a break below that could set off a fresh wave of risk averse flows and yen buying.









European equities are extending to fresh session lows, with the DAX now seen down by 2.4% while US futures are also posting fresh lows down by a little over 1%.