Dollar firms to start the European morning session

The greenback advances further against the rest of the major currencies bloc

Dollar demand is creeping in to start the session as the greenback pushes gains across the board. Notably, EUR/USD has hit a fresh one-week low at 1.0800 while USD/JPY is climbing to a session high of 108.20 currently.





The greenback is also advancing against the risk/commodities bloc amid softer risk sentiment in Europe, with AUD/USD now falling to 0.6040 from around 0.6070 earlier.





Of note, the pair is now tracking back under its 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 0.6063 as sellers look to seize near-term control and test the 0.6000 handle moving forward.





That is the key line in the sand limiting any real downside momentum so far and a break below the figure level should open up the path for sellers to explore a potential drop towards 0.5900 and 0.5800 next.



