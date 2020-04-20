Dollar firms to start the session

The dollar inches higher against the rest of the major currencies bloc

EUR/USD is brought down to a low of 1.0841 while we are also seeing the greenback touch session highs against most major currencies right now. USD/JPY is up to a high of 107.95 while USD/CAD is nearing a test of the 1.4100 handle.





There's no impact news driving the move here as this is very much a continuation of the mixed tones seen during the latter stages of last week. Financial strains are still evident as there is some form of dollar demand, but risk has been fighting back constantly.





In the case of EUR/USD, the near-term bias is still more bearish as price action rests under both key hourly moving averages. However, near-term support around 1.0820-30 is still helping to limit the recent downside move as seen last week.





That will once again be a key spot to watch in trading today.



