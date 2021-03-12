Dollar gains across the board as Treasury yields surge higher on the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

10-year Treasury yields move up by over 7 bps to 1.61%

The surge higher in yields continues to underpin the dollar today as the greenback rises to fresh highs against the major currencies bloc. Risk assets are being dragged lower as a result but USD/JPY is keeping perky as the pair moves up above 109.00.

USD/JPY D1 12-03
Of note, price is now moving towards a test of the week's high @ 109.23 and keeping a daily break above 109.00 itself will be a massive win for buyers technically.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD has also slipped to a low of 1.1935 (large expiries seen @ 1.1930) while AUD/USD has fallen to a low of 0.7741 to start the session.

On the latter, the pair is moving closer towards a test of its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7737 and that will be a key near-term level to watch in case the downside extends.

Further support is then seen from its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7716.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose