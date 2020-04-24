Dollar gains ease up a little on the session

Cable bounces from 1.2300 to 1.2330 levels currently

The greenback is easing off its earlier highs with the yen also losing some ground against the rest of the major currencies bloc. Cable pushed lower to test the 1.2300 level before running into some mild support and is now back above 1.2330.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up to 0.6368 after having touched a low of 0.6337 at the start of the session. Even NZD/USD has climbed back up to 0.6000 from a low of 0.5976 earlier.





Meanwhile, yen pairs are all trading more or less close to flat levels on the day now with less than 0.1% changes across the board as major currencies look to reset:









The push here also comes alongside S&P 500 futures rising to its highs for the day, but the gains posted is just about 0.3% so far and I would argue that is still a symptom of mild risk sentiment rather than a major risk-on push.









If anything, this still has the makings of some choppy and indecisive tones in the market as I have pointed out earlier in the session:







