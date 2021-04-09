Dollar gains kept in-check so far on the session

Bend but don't break

Higher Treasury yields is the key story so far in European morning trade, with 10-year yields now up 4.6 bps to 1.666%. That in turn is keeping the dollar more bid.









That said, we are seeing the greenback run against key levels but not really chasing any further upside just yet as things get going on the session.













Meanwhile, AUD/USD fell just below 0.7600 to the lows for the week but is also hanging on to the swing region around 0.7592-96 as it keeps back above the figure level now.





And USD/CAD is also seeing the earlier bounce stall around 1.2600 with large expiries seen thereabouts something to consider before they roll off later in the day.



