Dollar gains on higher yields to start the session

Dollar pushes slight gains across the board to start the day

EUR/USD has eased from 1.2045 to a session low of 1.2025 but still keeping within its key hourly moving averages for the time being, as the dollar gains some slight ground across the board on the back of higher Treasury yields.





Elsewhere, the greenback is also posting slight gains against the aussie, kiwi and loonie despite the more positive risk mood as well.





AUD/USD has slipped from 0.7680 to 0.7660 while USD/CAD has moved up from 1.2760 to near 1.2780 as we get things underway in European morning trade.





The gains are also helped by the potential technical breakout in USD/JPY as buyers eye a key break of the 200-day moving average (seen @ 105.57) as price now climbs to 105.67.



