Dollar holds firmer ahead of payrolls

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

Dollar gains continue to stay the course

The pound is the laggard on the day with cable sliding by 0.5% to 1.3430 but it keeps with the technical levels outlined earlier in the day (↑).

The same goes for the other dollar pairs highlighted in the post, with EUR/USD now easing towards a test of its October lows of 1.1525-29. The low today is touching 1.1535.

EUR/USD D1 05-11
Elsewhere, USD/CAD is running into a test of its 200-day moving average @ 1.2478 while AUD/USD is down and flirting with a drop below its 100-day moving average of 0.7378.

It's all going to plan for dollar bulls but they will need confirmation from the US non-farm payrolls release later today to seal the deal before the weekend comes.

