Dollar holds mildly weaker ahead of North American trading

Light changes in the major currencies space in quiet trading









GBP/USD is holding higher around 1.3170-80 levels but still playing within the range of near-term technical levels as pointed out earlier here





AUD/USD is also seen a little higher at 0.7256 currently as equities are keeping firmer on the session, but price is still trading below the 100-hour moving average at 0.7272 while holding above the 200-hour moving average at 0.7235.





In other words, the near-term bias in the pair is keeping more neutral still.





EUR/USD is keeping above 1.1800 and its 100-hour moving average but buyers are showing little poise to shake off the figure level in trading so far today.





The kiwi is the weakest performer so far as it retraces gains from the post-RBNZ pop this week as the momentum fades after hitting 0.6900 earlier yesterday.





In the equities space, European indices are keeping firmer mostly but gains are relatively modest for the time being. US futures are showing more poise though as we see S&P 500 futures keep around 0.8% gains ahead of North American trading.





Elsewhere, Treasuries are trading flatter after slight bids at the start of the session with 10-year yields now seen up 0.5 bps to 0.886%. But USD/JPY is keeping a little lower around 104.96 after sellers leaned on the 100-hour moving average @ 105.16 earlier.





It is still all about investor risk appetite as we get into the closing stages of the week, and it looks like the back and forth moves in risk this week may continue. But let's see whether or not Wall Street will share the same view in the session ahead.





The greenback is sitting mildly lower, most noticeable against the pound and aussie but there isn't much change in the overall technical picture so far on the session.