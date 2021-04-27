Dollar holds slight advance to start the session

Dollar sits a little higher on the day but not really pushing any boundaries

EUR/USD sits in a 25 pips range as it lingers around 1.2065-80 now, staying away from 1.2100 as well as another test of key trendline resistance - seen @ 1.2116 today.









Of note, price is also keeping above the 100-day moving average (red line) @ 1.2052 as well as the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2054, so buyers are still very much in the game in trying to push for further upside momentum this week.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is a little higher at 108.20-30 levels as buyers are trying to find more conviction to breach the 200-hour moving average @ 108.25 as well as the 23.6 retracement level of the downtrend this month @ 108.30.





USD/CAD stays in the hunt for a further downside push around 1.2400 while AUD/USD is pulling back slightly after hitting 0.7800 in overnight trading.



