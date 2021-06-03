Dollar holds slight advance to start the session but nothing significant thus far

The dollar keeps slight gains across the board for now

This is something similar to what we saw yesterday and the ranges of the moves are still keeping in tune with what has been transpiring throughout the week.





EUR/USD is back under 1.2200 and keeping below its key hourly moving averages but swing region support around 1.2170-75 is still one to watch that could limit near-term downside for the pair before the 28 May low @ 1.2133.









Elsewhere, GBP/USD is down slightly to 1.4145 while AUD/USD is holding near the lows for the day at around 0.7718. On the latter, the low yesterday touched 0.7715 but there is also still support seen closer to 0.7700 and then 0.7680.





With risk sentiment and the bond market still reflecting indecisiveness, it seems we may not get a clearer picture on market moves until after the non-farm payrolls tomorrow.