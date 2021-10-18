Dollar holds slightly higher to start the day

Dollar leads gains going into European trading





The aussie is among the laggards as AUD/USD is marked down to 0.7395 at the lows for the day with some added selling in AUD/NZD not helping; the pair is down from the highs of 1.0600 last week to 1.0472 at the moment.





Going back to AUD/USD, the pair is inching close to a test of its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7387 so that is a key near-term level to watch in the sessions ahead.





Besides that, USD/JPY is continuing to look perky as it holds a touch higher at 114.27 and while a weekly break above 114.00 is encouraging, there is still some resistance from the swing region around 114.37-74 to contend with for the time being.







