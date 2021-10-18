Dollar holds slightly higher to start the day
Technical Analysis
Dollar leads gains going into European tradingThe changes are relatively light but there are some decent ranges as we get things going on the session. EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.1574 while GBP/USD is down 0.2% to 1.3724 currently, with the former testing its key hourly moving averages @ 1.1570-79.
The aussie is among the laggards as AUD/USD is marked down to 0.7395 at the lows for the day with some added selling in AUD/NZD not helping; the pair is down from the highs of 1.0600 last week to 1.0472 at the moment.
Going back to AUD/USD, the pair is inching close to a test of its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7387 so that is a key near-term level to watch in the sessions ahead.
Besides that, USD/JPY is continuing to look perky as it holds a touch higher at 114.27 and while a weekly break above 114.00 is encouraging, there is still some resistance from the swing region around 114.37-74 to contend with for the time being.