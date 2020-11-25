Dollar in a mixed spot to start the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

EUR/USD flirts with a firm break above 1.1900 again

EUR/USD D1 25-11
The greenback is keeping lower agains the euro and pound but holding a slight advance against commodity currencies as we get things underway in European trading today.

EUR/USD buyers are looking to try and hold a break above 1.1900 with a push above the 9 November high of 1.1920 likely to allow for buyers to trigger stops on the way up.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD has bounced off earlier lows near 1.3340 to 1.3375 currently but is still largely playing the range between 1.3300 and 1.3400.

The 100-hour moving average in the pair is seen at 1.3305 so that will also be a key near-term level to be mindful of, with buyers keeping near-term control for now.

Elsewhere, the aussie and kiwi are backing off slightly after a good shove higher in overnight trading as the risk mood keeps more tepid to start the day.

S&P 500 futures were up by around 0.4% initially but saw gains pared to flat levels, though are trading about 0.2% higher ahead of the European cash market open.

AUD/USD is down slightly near 0.7350 but is off earlier lows of 0.7325.
