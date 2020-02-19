Dollar Index rises to the highest since 2017

The dollar keeps on rollin'





USD/JPY is the fuel for the Dollar Index rally today but the bulk of the recent move was EUR/USD falling in 11 of the past 13 days.





A rise above 100 should grab a few more headlines if it can get there.







There dollar ticks a lot of boxes right now. It can do well in a strong global economy because of investment flows and relatively higher rates; it can do well in a weak global economy on risk aversion. It's really in a sweet spot and I could see it rallying to much-higher levels in either scenario.





