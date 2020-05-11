Dollar keeps a little firmer on the session

The dollar moves ahead of the rest of the major currencies bloc







See here for global coronavirus case data For AUD/USD, the pair is staring down yet another potential failed test to break above the 100-day MA (red line) @ 0.6537. Last week's high of 0.6570 will also add a layer of defense for sellers before we see any stops being triggered on a topside move.





There isn't much driving the slight wave of dollar strength as risk tones are still rather modest. European stocks are still holding tepid gains, the same as US futures around 0.2% to 0.4%.





The greenback is seeing mild gains across the board, erasing earlier losses against the likes of the aussie and kiwi to sit higher on the day now. EUR/USD and GBP/USD are also down to lows for the day at 1.0821 and 1.2364 respectively.