Dollar keeps firmer for the most part so far today

Dollar only seen trading weaker against the yen

Outside of that, the greenback is keeping a slight advance with EUR/USD lingering around 1.1590 levels as the pair holds below its key hourly moving averages @ 1.1608-16 with large expiries seen expiring later today at 1.1585.





The notable gains for the dollar are coming against commodity currencies with USD/CAD up 0.3% to just above 1.2400 but buyers have found it tough to keep a daily close above the figure level in recent weeks.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is still pressured lower post-RBA but keeping near the support region around 0.7460-80 at the moment:









Elsewhere, NZD/USD is down 0.5% to the lows at 0.7147 but keeping above short-term support around the 0.7130-40 region since 22 October.





I'd argue that this is all anticipation flows ahead of the Fed tomorrow but so far they aren't anything too extensive. As such, it is hard to draw much conclusions from this until we get more clarity from the Fed after the FOMC meeting this week.