Dollar keeps in a good spot going into European trading

Tough to bet against the greenback as the weekend looms

With little key risk events to work with and barring any major headline surprises, the market is likely to keep with the post-CPI momentum after the break yesterday.





Treasuries are keeping lower (higher yields) again today upon the return of the bond market and the dollar continues to keep in a good spot technically across the board.









EUR/USD is down to its lowest since July last year and hovering around 1.1440 for now, with little support levels to really pick at on the way down.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is keeping slightly higher around 114.20 as buyers start to take a peek at the year's highs once again as bond yields creep higher as well.





GBP/USD is off earlier lows of 1.3355 to 1.3370 now but the break of the September lows of 1.3412-15 and the 1.3400 level is keeping sellers firmly in control as they go in search of the next downside leg for the pair towards the end of the week.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD briefly clipped 1.2600 earlier before holding around 1.2580 now but buyers are well in control on a break of the 100-day moving average yesterday.





AUD/USD is staying pressured below 0.7300 but have moved off earlier lows to keep little changed at 0.7295 now. Sellers are firmly in control upon a break of the 100-day moving average earlier in the week, now seen at 0.7366.