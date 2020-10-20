Dollar keeps more mixed so far on the session

The greenback eases against the euro and the pound but is keeping gains against the aussie and kiwi on the session





Of note, GBP/USD has bounced from a low of 1.2920 to challenge its 200-hour moving average as it touches a session high of 1.2979. That said, key resistance closer to 1.3000 is still the spot to watch in case buyers try to push for more upside momentum.









Meanwhile, EUR/USD has nudged higher from 1.1770 to 1.1790 as buyers are starting to take a peek at the 1.1800 handle once again. That remains the key level to break as the pair has been bouncing around 1.1700 and 1.1800 for the most part this month.









Further resistance is then seen at the 9 October high of 1.1831.





As for AUD/USD, price is still trading around three-week lows around 0.7040 while NZD/USD is also keeping lower at 0.6570, trading below its 100-day moving average @ 0.6585.





The dollar is down to its lows for the day against the euro and the pound, but is still maintaining its advance against the likes of the aussie and kiwi currently.