Dollar keeps more steady so far on the session

Not much action in the major currencies space in European trading so far





EUR/USD had eased from 1.1660 to 1.1645 but is keeping around 1.1650 levels while GBP/USD also eased from 1.2720 to 1.2691 before hovering around 1.2710-20 now.





But the dollar is keeping a modest advance against the aussie and kiwi, with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.7043 while NZD/USD is near the lows at 0.6525.





The charts are reflecting more of the same key technical spots from earlier today here





Elsewhere, the risk mood continues to reflect some softness with European indices keeping lower but shaving off opening losses. The DAX is down 0.5% after starting the day down by 1.1% at the cash market open earlier.







Meanwhile, US futures managed to pare losses briefly in the past hour but are now tracking back lower in the last 10-15 minutes, with S&P 500 futures down ~0.3% and Nasdaq futures down by ~0.6%.

