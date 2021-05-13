Dollar keeps steadier so far on the session

Little change among major currencies for now

The dollar is keeping steadier after its advance yesterday with major currencies not showing much poise despite European indices being sold off currently.





The key spot to watch is the bond market and Treasury yields are also little changed awaiting the US PPI data release later in the day surely.





EUR/USD moved up to 1.2100 earlier but is now tracking back towards its 200-hour moving average @ 1.2080:









Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping little changed against the likes of the pound, aussie and loonie as well. The latter is inching a little higher though with USD/CAD now at 1.2146, holding above the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2115.