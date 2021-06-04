Dollar keeps steadier so far on the session, payrolls in focus

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

Dollar holds steady after the gains yesterday

The greenback is sitting a little more mixed across the board but changes are rather minimal so far on the day. EUR/USD is resting in a 28 pips range with USD/JPY only trading in a 19 pips range as European traders enter the fray.

Risk sentiment remains rather muted while Treasury yields are flat, with the market turning its attention to the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

USD/JPY will be one to watch after holding a break above 110.00 and key Fib retracement level @ 110.14 yesterday. The question will be thrown back to buyers later if they can sustain the momentum post-NFP going into the weekend.

USD/JPY D1 04-06
That will help to provide some technical confidence to perhaps test the year's highs closer to 111.00. But a lot will also ride on the bond market reaction over the next two weeks.

