Dollar keeps steadier to start the session

The yen lags slightly, alongside the aussie and kiwi

Not a whole lot is going on as risk sentiment and Treasury yields remain rather muted to start European morning trade. The dollar is keeping little changed against most major currencies though it is holding higher against the yen, aussie and kiwi.





The former in particular is trading near the lows for the day as USD/JPY touches 109.78 though there is still daily resistance seen closer to 110.00 for now:









Elsewhere, AUD/USD is continuing its struggle to breach 0.7770 as it keeps around 0.7730 currently and just below the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7737-44.





The 100-day moving average rests @ 0.7725 but there is also support layered around 0.7675 through to 0.7700 so that does give buyers some room to make a stand.