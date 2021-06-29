Dollar keeps steadier to start the session

Major currencies still mostly little changed

The greenback is keeping steadier for a second day running as it claws back some losses from last week, though the ranges for the day are still relatively narrow.





EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.1906 while GBP/USD backs away from a test of key near-term resistance levels yesterday here to settle around 1.3855-60 currently.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down nearly 0.3% to 0.7547 but rests in a 24 pips range so far on the day; though below its 200-day moving average @ 0.7558.









Sellers are keeping a defense of the 0.7600 level for now with downside support seen closer to the region around 0.7462-77.





There isn't much for the market to work with for now though European equities are looking more positive after a flattish open while US futures are still mixed.