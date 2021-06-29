Dollar keeps steadier to start the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

Major currencies still mostly little changed

The greenback is keeping steadier for a second day running as it claws back some losses from last week, though the ranges for the day are still relatively narrow.

EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.1906 while GBP/USD backs away from a test of key near-term resistance levels yesterday here to settle around 1.3855-60 currently.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down nearly 0.3% to 0.7547 but rests in a 24 pips range so far on the day; though below its 200-day moving average @ 0.7558.

AUD/USD D1 29-06
Sellers are keeping a defense of the 0.7600 level for now with downside support seen closer to the region around 0.7462-77.

There isn't much for the market to work with for now though European equities are looking more positive after a flattish open while US futures are still mixed.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose