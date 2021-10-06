Dollar leads ahead of European trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usd

The greenback is buoyed as we look towards the session ahead

In part, higher yields could be providing a tailwind for the dollar as it keeps more of a push and pull feel in general so far on the week.

EUR/USD is holding below 1.1600 as sellers continue to keep poised to try and retest the recent lows @ 1.1563:

EUR/USD D1 06-10
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is up to 111.70 levels with buyers gathering support from higher Treasury yields in sticking with a potential retest of 112.00.

GBP/USD is keeping just above 1.3600 with the pound showing some resilience after having seen four straight days of gains while USD/CAD is up 0.1% but just under 1.2600.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.4% but buyers are hanging on to key near-term support around 0.7255 and holding near-term control for the time being at least:

AUD/USD H1 06-10

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
A firm daily break above 0.7300 remains elusive for the pair though in recent weeks.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose