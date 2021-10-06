Dollar leads ahead of European trading

The greenback is buoyed as we look towards the session ahead

In part, higher yields could be providing a tailwind for the dollar as it keeps more of a push and pull feel in general so far on the week.





EUR/USD is holding below 1.1600 as sellers continue to keep poised to try and retest the recent lows @ 1.1563:













GBP/USD is keeping just above 1.3600 with the pound showing some resilience after having seen four straight days of gains while USD/CAD is up 0.1% but just under 1.2600.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.4% but buyers are hanging on to key near-term support around 0.7255 and holding near-term control for the time being at least:





A firm daily break above 0.7300 remains elusive for the pair though in recent weeks.



