Dollar little changed after strong jobs report

Stocks higher. Rates higher.

The dollar is him relatively little changed after the stronger than expected US jobs reports. They were bounce bit by the higher initial claims and continuing claims for the week.





US stocks are higher with the NASDAQ up nearly 100 points in the Dow up 376 points. The S&P index is up 35.6 points currently.





US yields are higher, with the yield curve steepening. The 2 year is up 0.6 basis points to 0.164%. The 10 year is up 2.5 basis points at 0.700%. The 30 year is up the most with a gain of 3.4 basis points to 1.457%.





In the forex:



EURUSD. The EURUSD is up a few pips after rising from 1.12852 to a high of 1.12969. The current price is trading around 1.1285

USDJPY: The USDJPY move from 107.25 to a high of 107.557. That was near the high price from the Asian and London morning session. The pair is currently trading at 107.51 up about 26 pips from the pre-market level. The price is trading right around its 100 hour moving average at 107.496

GBPUSD. The GBPUSD moved from 1.2509 to a high of 1.2529. We currently trade at 1.2509 – unchanged from the premarket level.

NZDUSD: The NZD is the strongest of the major currency pairs today. It moved from 0.6515 at the time of the release to a new session high of 0.65359. We currently trade at 0.6526 up about 11 pips from the premarket level.

USDCAD: The USDCAD has seen more of a move lower compared to the other pairs. The price traded at 1.35905 at the time of the release and move down to a low of 1.3564. The pair currently trades at 1.3569, down 21 pips from the prerelease level.



