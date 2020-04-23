Dollar loses further ground to start the session

The greenback and yen keep weaker to start European trading

The dollar just fell to session lows across the board - similar to the yen - as we kick start European morning trade. Notably, AUD/USD is starting to take a look above its 200-hour MA (blue line) as price races to a high of 0.6369.





Elsewhere, cable is also up to 1.2376 while USD/CAD is breaking to fresh lows at 1.4115 below its 100-hour moving average.





There isn't any specific headline driving the mini-jump here but the pressure has been building a little over the past hour or so with risk also keeping steadier to start the session.





For AUD/USD, the risk for buyers is keeping above the 200-hour MA and that should open up targets towards the highs last week around 0.6384-97.



